Two Head Start Sites Temporarily Close Classrooms Following Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Southern Seven Head Start has reported that it has temporarily closed a classroom in its Mounds and Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Centers following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both buildings. At this time, classes are scheduled to resume on Sept. 13.

In Mounds, a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in one early head start classroom on Aug. 27. The case in Metropolis was reported in one traditional head start classroom on August 30. Families have been notified. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

The decision for temporary closure of the classrooms occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case. According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classrooms.

Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Contact tracing helps identify those who may be at risk after someone tests positive. This is done to let people know what symptoms to watch for, reduces their exposures to others and slows the spread of COVID-19.

Should you be identified as a possible contact, your cooperation is appreciated. Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

The Health Department reports that COVID-19 cases continue being spread by community transmission at alarming rates within the Southern 7 region. This virus can be spread up to 48 hours before a person has symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated and has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you begin to show symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit www.southern7.org/coronavirus.