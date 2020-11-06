Two new COVID-19 deaths

Southern Seven Health Department on Wednesday, June 10, reported two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the counties it serves.

The persons who died were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Both were from Union County.

As of June 10, there had been a total of 15 deaths in the counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

All 15 of the deaths have been recorded in Union County.

The health department on June 10 reported no new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

As of June 10, there were 126 people from the Southern Seven region who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Southern Seven Health Department on June 10 also confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

The cases involved a male in his 20s from Alexander County and a female in her 20s from Union County.

As of June 10, Southern Seven was reporting a cumulative total of 267 positive cases and 15 deaths in its service area since the start of the pandemic.

The number of individuals with confirmed positive cases, as of June 10, in the counties served by Southern Seven included:

Alexander County: 16 cases. 15 had recovered.

Hardin County: One case. The person recovered.

Johnson County: 14 cases. 10 had recovered.

Massac County: Seven cases. Seven had recovered.

Pope County: One case. The person had recovered.

Pulaski County: 62 cases. 31 had recovered.

Union County: 166 cases. 61 had recovered. 15 deaths had been reported in Union County.