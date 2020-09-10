Two persons in custody after armed robbery in Vienna

Illinois State Police District 22 reported that two people were taken into custody following an armed robbery in Johnson County last week.

State police gave the following account:

On Oct. 1, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Illinois State Police, ISP, District 22 Patrol was advised of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Casey’s General Store located at 306 N. 1st St. in Vienna.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the Vienna Police Department, and ISP troopers arrived within minutes, locating the suspect vehicle nearby.

A short pursuit ensued as the suspects fled the scene, ending at U.S. Route 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna.

Law enforcement officers took Robert R. Sanders, a 49-year-old male from Owensboro, Ky., and Deangela G. Lindsey, a 39-year-old female from Coleman, Ala., into custody without incident.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, was requested to assist in the investigation.

ISP DCI agents discovered the suspects allegedly had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro, Ky., several days prior to the Oct. 1 incident and had been in the Massac County area leading up to the robbery in Vienna.

While the investigation continues and additional charges were expected, both Sanders and Lindsey were being held in the Massac County jail awaiting bond hearings.

Sanders was being held on a charge of armed robbery. Lindsey was being held on a charge of robbery.

The investigation being led by ISP DCI Zone 7 into this series of events is open and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the ISP Du Quoin Communications Center at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. No additional information is being released at this time.