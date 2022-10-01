Two SIH hospitals temporarily suspend elective procedures

Elective procedures at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital were temporarily suspended as of Thursday, Jan. 6. SIH announced the suspension of elective procedures in a message to area media.

The message stated: “We continue to closely monitor and assess all elective procedures throughout the system while COVID-positive inpatient numbers continue to climb.

“As of Thursday, Jan. 6, SIH will suspend all elective procedures that require postoperative admission, overnight stay or extended stay recovery at both SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital.

“This temporary suspension is necessitated to help free up clinical resources for critically ill and/or COVID-positive patients in greatest need of immediate care.”

SIH reported the following COVID-19 inpatient data, which was current as of noon Wednesday, Jan. 5:

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale (Jackson County)

24 patients: 10 were fully vaccinated (eight were eligible for boosters but only two had received boosters).

Four patients in ICU, all four were on ventilators. Of the four patients, one was fully vaccinated and was eligible for a booster but did not receive one.

SIH Herrin Hospital (Williamson County)

37 patients: eight were fully vaccinated (seven were eligible for boosters but only one had received a booster).

Seven patients in ICU, four were on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were vaccinated.

Harrisburg Medical Center (Saline County)

Two patients were hospitalized with COVID. One was vaccinated, one was unvaccinated. No booster information was available.