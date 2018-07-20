U.S. Attorney plans to resign

Donald S. Boyce has announced his resignation from the position of United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, effective at midnight on July 21.

Boyce was sworn in as United States Attorney on July 8, 2016, after his appointment by then United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Boyce was later reappointed as United States Attorney by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Oct. 28, 2016.

Effective on July 22, Steven D. Weinhoeft will assume the role of acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Weinhoeft has served as an Assistant United States Attorney since 2008, including serving as First Assistant United States Attorney from 2016 to the present.

Prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office, Weinhoeft served as first assistant in the Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office in his hometown of Springfield.