U.S. Forest Service to offer fee-free days during 2021 at Shawnee Forest campgrounds

The U.S. Forest Service plans to waive fees at many of its campgrounds on special days throughout 2021 as part of the federal land management fee-free program.

Campgrounds on the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois are among the locations where fees will be waived.

“These fee-free days are our way of thanking our many visitors, but also to encourage people to visit the Shawnee and other public lands,” said acting Shawnee National Forest supervisor Michael Crump in a news release.

Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds Hollow, Camp Cadiz, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek.

Concessionaire operated campgrounds are not included in the fee waiver.

The first fee-free day for 2021 was Jan. 18, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Other fee-free days scheduled during 2021 included:

Feb. 15: Presidents’ Day, which honors the nation’s presidents, with particular attention towards commemorating former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

June 12: National Get Outdoors Day (www.nationalgetoutdoorsday.org), which is a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourage healthy, outdoor activities.

Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day (www.publiclandsday.org), which is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day, which commemorates the end of World War I and pays tribute to all of the nation’s military heroes, past and present.

The fee-free program is offered in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.