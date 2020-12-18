U.S. Forest Services notes annual seasonal closures on Shawnee National Forest

With the arrival of the winter season, the U.S. Forest Service reminds the public about season closures which are in effect across the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

Seasonal road closures were scheduled to start the week of Dec. 14.

A list of seasonally closed roads and exact dates can be seen on the Motor Vehicle Use Map, which is available at any Shawnee National Forest office or online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/shawnee/maps-pubs.

Some campgrounds were scheduled to close Dec. 15, including the Red Bud (Bell Smith Springs), Pine Ridge (Pounds Hollow), Johnson Creek and Tower Rock campgrounds.

Most campgrounds are scheduled to reopen on March 15, 2021, with the exception of Tower Rock Campground which reopens May 1, 2021.

Four campgrounds which remain open year-round, include, Pharaoh (Garden of the Gods), Camp Cadiz, Oak Point (Lake Glendale) and the Pine Hills Campgrounds in Union County.

The Forest Service also noted that there is a seasonal wilderness trail restriction prohibiting stock use which began Dec. 1 and continues through March 31.

The restriction includes the Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses. These restrictions are necessary to protect wilderness resources, the Forest Service stated.

The latest Shawnee National Forest information can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee, as well as on social media: www.facebook.com/shawneenatlforest or twitter.com/shawneenf.