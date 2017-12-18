Ullin to host Santa Claus, holiday parade Dec. 23

Santa Claus plans to take time out of his busy schedule to visit Ullin on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The special visit is being sponsored by the Ullin Fire Department.

Santa is scheduled to arrive in time to participate in Ullin’s annual holiday parade on Saturday.

Line up for the parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Leona Brust Civic Center, next to the Ullin Ball Park.

Anyone can enter a float or participate in the parade for free.

Santa will be at the fire department immediately after the parade.

He will visit with children, find out what they would like for Christmas and hand out treat bags. Pictures can be taken.