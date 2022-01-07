Ullin man faces charges in connection with shooting

The Illinois State Police on June 24 announced the arrest of Robert E. Nelson, 56, of Ullin.

Nelson was arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred in Ullin.

He was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County state’s attorney’s office.

The charges included aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The state police gave the following account of the incident which led to the suspect’s arrest:

On June 22, at approximately 8:57 p.m., Illinois State Police, ISP, Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, Zone 7 was requested by the Ullin Police Department to investigate a shooting which occurred in the 400 block of Kentucky Street in Ullin.

A 32-year-old Ullin man was was found near the roadway with an injury due to gunfire.

Nelson was located and detained by the Ullin Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. Nelson was subsequently arrested by ISP DCI Zone 7.

On June 23, the Pulaski County state’s attorney’s office charged Nelson with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Nelson was released from the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $30,000 bond.

The state police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact ISP DCI Zone 7 by phone at 618-845-3740, extension 281. The investigation is open and ongoing.