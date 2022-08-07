Ullin planning to host Cache River Days

The 27th annual Cache River Days are planned Sept. 8-11 at the Ullin Ballpark. The ballpark is located at 550 Ullin Ave. in Ullin.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Wings Over the Cache.”

Cache River Days will feature a pageant, a baby contest, a 5K walk/run, a flea market, food vendors, a parade, children’s train rides, bounce houses, a softball tournament, a corn hole tournament, exhibits and a motorcycle show, which is new this year.

Cache River Days events are scheduled to kick off Thursday, Sept. 8, with a community worship service at the ballpark pavilion at 6 p.m. There will be a short message, songs, hot dogs for roasting, homemade desserts and drinks. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs. All are welcome.

A Cache River Days pageant and baby photo contest are scheduled Friday, Sept. 9, at the Leona Brust Civic Center at 611 Ullin Ave. The events begin at 6 p.m.

To enter, or for more information about the pageant, contact pageant director Hannah Miller at 618-697-4592 or email cacheriverpageant@gmail.com.

Saturday will feature a full schedule of events. Schedules will be available at a welcome tent, which will be located at the ballpark entrance.

Registration for the 5K walk/run begins at 8 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m. Sign up is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Ullin/CacheRiverDays5K, by obtaining a form at Ullin City Hall or by requesting one by email at Cacheriver5k@outlook.com.

A flea market is scheduled to open at 8 a.m Saturday. For more information, contact Lawanda Jones at 618-845-3721 or Mike or Millie DeWitt at 618-845-3445 or 618-697-1748.

A slow pitch softball tournament begins at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Jerrod George at 618-306-4409.

A parade is planned Saturday morning. Line up begins at 10:30 a.m. on Kentucky Street in Ullin (the site of old Bell Chapel), with the parade starting at 11 a.m. following Foster Street, crossing over to Ullin Avenue and concluding at the Leona Brust Civic Center. For parade information, contact Mike or Millie DeWitt at 618-845-3446 or 618-697-1748.

A corn hole tournament is scheduled Saturday at 12:30 pm. For more information, contact Justin DeWitt at 618-697-3786.

Food vendors are scheduled to be present at the ballpark Saturday and Sunday.

Updates will be posted on Facebook at “Cache River Days, Ullin, Illinois.”