Under the Stars planned at state forest

The Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society plans to host an annual Under the Stars program in Union County.

The local environmental folk duo Carter & Connelley is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, under the stars and around a campfire at the Trail of Tears State Forest. The event will be held rain or shine.

The program will be at 3240 State Forest Rd. near Jonesboro: Turn into the picnic area directly across from the white barn and follow the signs.

Those who plan to attend the program are advised to dress for cool spring weather; lawn chairs and flashlights are encouraged.

For more information, visit the website at www.shawneechapter.org or call 618-457-6367.