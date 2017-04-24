Home / News / Under the Stars planned at state forest

Mon, 04/24/2017 - 10:18am admin

The Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society plans to host an annual Under the Stars program in Union County.

The local environmental folk duo Carter & Connelley is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, under the stars and around a campfire at the Trail of Tears State Forest. The event will be held rain or shine.

The program will be at 3240 State Forest Rd. near Jonesboro: Turn into the picnic area directly across from the white barn and follow the signs. 

Those who plan to attend the program are advised to dress for cool spring weather; lawn chairs and flashlights are encouraged. 

For more information, visit the website at www.shawneechapter.org or call 618-457-6367.

