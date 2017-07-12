Union County 4-Her creates special angel tree for holiday season project

Kim Adams has a 4-H community project that she is doing during December.

Kim wanted to create an angel tree in the shape of an ice cream cone because it was going to be set up at Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt in downtown Anna.

Kim said she wanted a child to have a “sweet” Christmas.

After going on Facebook to see who we could benefit, a friend of her mother’s reached out to Heather Newman to see if something could be done for her family.

She agreed and Kim loved the idea of helping this little boy and his mom.

Kim’s tree was put up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Jus10’s.

Each sprinkle on it has an item that someone can purchase and bring back to put in the donation box.

Gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped. If anyone wants to give a monetary donation, they can put it in the tip jar at Jus10’s.

Bryan and Mary K Miller, owners of Jus10’s, have said that all tips collected while the tree is up will go to the family.

Donations will be accepted through Dec 21.

On Dec. 22, the donations will be gathered, unwrapped gifts will be wrapped and then delivered to the Newman family.