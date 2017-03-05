Union County accident

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic accident on Shiloh Road in Union County early Wednesday afternoon, May 3. One person airlifted by helicopter from the scene.

The vehicle was traveling Northbound on Shilloh Road, approximately .5 mile south of Nance Lane in Union County, when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle travelled through a shallow ditch, striking a tree before coming to rest.

Both the driver and two passengers were pronounced deceased on scene. A fourth passenger was taken from the scene by air ambulance.

The names of the deceased will not be released pending death notification.

The investigation into the crash continues.