Union County animal control cat auditions for possible stardom

Union County animal control has a new model and he is currently competing to be featured nationally.

Jerry, a 5-month-old orange tabby cat at the Union County animal control facility near Anna, is traveling to St. Louis this week for an audition and photo shoot.

If the audition is successful, Jerry will represent a well-known company and may possibly be featured in a commercial.

Judges voted and narrowed the search down to 300 cats. Then, the number of cats was narrowed down to the top 10 – and Jerry was one of the finalists. Jerry is the only cat in the top 10 that is a rescue cat.

A scout saw his photo on Union County animal control’s Facebook page, “***Rescue Me*** Dogs and Cats of Union County Il. Animal Control.”

Before his trip to St. Louis, animal control employees and volunteers trained Jerry by teaching him to walk on a leash, along with other skills a future star may need.