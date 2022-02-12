Union County artist’s works featured at event in Marion

Union Street Arts in Marion is planning to host a holiday art show and sale Sunday, Dec. 4, with art work from Union County artist Tabitha Tripp’s studio.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Union Street Arts is located at 118 E. Union St. in Marion.

The one-day art show and sale is free and open to the public.

Tripp, a local artist, will have various sizes of colorful abstract art at the holiday show.

The solo show is her final show of the year, and is the fourth show since August that Tripp has shared her artwork with the community.

She works with cold wax and oil paint, building multiple layers, rich with textures, and a full palette of color to create interesting compositions.

“Cold wax medium and oil is such a joy to work with,” Tripp said in a news release.

“I literally can not wait to get into the studio to paint every day. I hope that people feel that joy in the paintings they see on Sunday.”

Tripp, a lifelong resident of Southern Illinois, is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She received a bachelor of fine arts in painting degree and now works full time in a studio at her home near Anna.

Tripp’s art work is scheduled to hang in Union Street Arts after Sunday’s holiday show and will be available by appointment by calling Luke at 618-422-8868.