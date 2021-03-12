Union County board conducts special, regular meetings

The Union County Board of Commissioners met in special session on Nov. 24 and a had regular meeting on Nov. 29.

Both meetings began at 8:30 a.m. and were held at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Special Meeting

New business on the agenda for the Nov. 24 special meeting was a review for posting of a combined budget and appropriations ordinance for the fiscal year which began on Dec. 1 and continues through Nov. 30, 2022.

The commissioners unanimously approved posting of the budget and appropriations ordinance for 15 days. Official approval will follow.

The budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is balanced. The budget includes general fund expenditures in the amount of $6,392,915.

Board of commissioners chairman Max Miller praised the county’s elected officials and department heads for their careful monitoring of the budget during the fiscal year which came to an end on Nov. 30. Several departments came in under budget.

Miller also thanked county administrator Angie Johnson for the many hours of work she put into preparing the budget.

“I can’t say enough for what she does,” Miller said.

Johnson said that county commissioners made good decisions regarding the budget.

Miller commended his fellow commissioners for working together.

“Financially, we are in great shape,” he said.

Regular Meeting

Items on the agenda for Monday morning’s regular meeting included selection of a firm to do a digital scanning of many of the records in the Union County circuit clerk’s office.

Similar work is planned for records in the Union County clerk’s office.

Both projects are being paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Union County Circuit Clerk Keri Clark said that nine bids were received for the scanning work in her office. The bids were narrowed down to two finalists.

Based on a recommendation from the circuit clerk, the commissioners approved a bid of $330,911.84 from Exela Technologies in Rantoul for the work.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Dr. Tamer Aiti as a member of the Southern Seven Health Department board.