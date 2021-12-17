Union County Board reorganizes Friday

An annual reorganization was on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, Dec. 10, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Max Miller was reelected as county board chairman at Friday morning’s meeting. Kent Pitts was reelected as the board’s vice chairman. Both terms are for one year.

Max Miller said he was grateful for the confidence shown by his fellow commissioners. Miller said he hoped the county has “another exceptional year.”

In other business at Friday’s meeting:

The board approved a resolution naming Doug Halterman to the Lick Creek Public Water District Board.

A resolution was approved which reappointed county commissioner Darryl Harvell to the Southern Five Regional Planning District Board.

The board approved a resolution which appointed Stephanie Cox as a private sector citizen representative to the Southern Five Regional Planning District Board.

A combined annual budget and appropriations ordinance for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 was approved. The county’s fiscal year began Dec. 1 and continues through Nov. 30, 2022.

A resolution was approved which set county board meeting dates for calendar year 2022.

Board meetings are set for 8:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month at the county courthouse. Changes are made in the schedule when there are holidays.

The board also approved a resolution setting county government holidays for calendar year 2022. Fourteen holidays are on the calendar.

The board approved a resolution supporting the continued operation of the state’s attorney appellate prosecutor for Fiscal Year 2022.