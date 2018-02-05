Union County CEO program trade show held

The Union County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, CEO, program’s students hosted a trade show Friday evening, April 27. The trade show was held at The Old Feed Store in downtown Cobden. Many people came to see and learn about businesses which were created by students who participated in the 2017-2018 program. The facilitator for the program is Anna business person Kathy Bryan. The facilitator said she was pleased with how the program has gone this year and is looking forward to 2018-2019.

CEO program students who welcomed visitors to the trade show, and the businesses they created, included, in the first row, from left, Alejandra Lopez, Cobden High School, Espoir HB; Grace Pitts, Cobden High School, Curly Gurl’s Lip Balm; Zoe Fuhrhop, Cobden High School, Store 2 Door; and Grace Schroeder, Cobden High School, Soulful Sayings. In the second row are Cheyenne Thorn, Shawnee Hills Christian Academy, Anna, Creative Nerd Creations; Megan Rhine, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Bone Appetit; John Russell, Cobden High School, WreckTech Repair; Connor Allen, Cobden High School, Allen Academics; and Alex Rogers, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, PC Starter. Bryce Osman, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, SchoolHouse Cheesecakes, could not be present for Friday evening’s trade show.