Union County CEO program welcomes student applications

The Union County CEO advisory board is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 class through Feb. 15.

All Union County students who will be juniors or seniors next year are welcome to apply.

Applications are available from each high school’s guidance counselor. Interested home-schooled students can obtain an application from CEO treasurer Mark Chamness at Whitney Accounting at 105 Transcraft Dr. in Anna.

CEO is a year-long course designed to utilize partnerships that provide an overview of business development and processes.

The local business community partners with area schools to create project-based experiences for students by providing funding, expertise, meeting spaces, business tours and one-on-one mentoring.

Business concepts learned through the experiential CEO class are critical. The 21st century skills of inquiry, problem-solving, teamwork, self-motivation, responsibility, higher order thinking, as well as written, verbal and electronic communication are at the heart of student development throughout the course.

The two-credit “Entrepreneurship” class meets for one and a half hours each school day from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at a variety of businesses.

For more information about the program, visit www.unioncountyceo.org or Facebook: Union County CEO.