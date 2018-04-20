Union County CEO students to take part in two trade shows

The community’s next generation of innovative thinkers will be on display next week as students from the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO, program showcase their products and services at two April trade shows.

In addition to a combination trade show with Jackson County CEO at the Dunn-Richmond Center in Carbondale scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 24, this year’s CEO team decided to also have a local trade show that Union County residents could more easily attend.

On Friday, April 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., the Old Feed Store in Cobden is sponsoring the Union County Trade Show.

The event is being held in conjunction with a CEO investor Union County Women in Business’s Scholarship Trivia Night.

Guests will have an opportunity to see the booths of 10 new businesses, with products ranging from custom fabric totes to grocery delivery service.

CEO team member Megan Rhine, owner of Bone Appetit, shared thoughts about her healthy dog treat business.

“I am most excited to get the word out about my business and let others know about my product. I have ideas for my booth that will hopefully make it look fun, yet professional,” Rhine said.

“I have been getting great feedback from Facebook friends and people in the county about my product and I hope to be filling orders.”

The trade show is a representation of what the young people in the CEO program have been working on all year as they have, from concept to reality, built their own operating businesses.

Just like any other trade show, individuals attending the shows will have the opportunity to buy products, sign up for services and book appointment times with the owners at each booth.

The CEO program was designed to introduce area high school students to various facets of the business world and to help them build new skills and professional connections in the local business community.

Ultimately, the program guides each team member through starting and running their own functioning business, all while cultivating essential skills and an expansive, long-lasting network of community members and business owners.

Union County CEO and Midland Institute of Entrepreneurship partner together to establish and support excellent CEO (Creating Entrepreneurship Opportunities) programs across the nation that are long term economic development programs for nationwide forward-thinking communities.