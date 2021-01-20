Union County Circuit Court, Clerk's Office Partially Closed Through Friday

The Union County Circuit Clerk's Office In Jonesboro will be closed through Friday, Jan. 22. E-filing will still be accepted, but all filing deadlines shall be extended as provided by law.

Additionally, the Union County Circuit Court will be partially closed during the same time frame. Juvenile cases and emergency orders of protection will still be heard, as will remote hearings via Zoom or other videoconference software.

All other Union County Courthouse Offices will remain open

The decision for the closures was due to COVID-19-related concerns.

A press release from the office of Judge Tyler R. Edmonds states that the attorney of record or unrepresented party in each case will receive notice via mail or email when a case is rescheduled.

For more questions, The Union County Circuit Clerk can be reached at circuitclerk@unioncountyil.gov.