Union County clerk planning to resign

Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff plans to resign.

Bartruff announced his plans last Friday morning. The announcement came at a regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was held at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The county clerk shared his plans following a short closed session which was conducted by the county board.

Bartruff said his last day in office will be March 31. He cited personal reasons for making the decision to resign, for the purpose of retirement.

The county clerk was a candidate for reelection in the March 20 Union County primary election. His name remains on the ballot.

The county clerk, and the clerk’s office, oversees the running of elections in Union County.

The Union County Democratic Party will make a recommendation to the board of commissioners regarding a successor to fill the office of county clerk.

Bartruff is a Democrat. Whoever is appointed to succeed him in office must be a Democrat.

Following the primary election, Bartruff will formally withdraw his nomination.

Bartruff said that his decision to resign was not an easy one.

“I take my job very seriously,” he said following last Friday morning’s meeting and announcement.

Bartruff was appointed as county clerk on Feb. 1, 2013, and elected to the post in 2014.

The county board of commissioners voiced support and understanding for Bartruff’s decision.

Union County Board of Commissioners chairman Bobby Toler Jr. said it was with regret that he learned of the decision. Toler previously served as county clerk.

Toler added that he and the rest of the commissioners understand Bartruff’s decision.