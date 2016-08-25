Union County ColorFest, Pumpkin Town coming

Union County's annual ColorFest celebration is coming up in October.

Plans also are being made for the 2016 Pumpkin Town display on the grounds of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

Pumpkin Town

Pumpkin Town has been a popular part of ColorFest for a number of years.

The event features colorful and creative displays which feature the use of pumpkins.

This year's theme for the Pumpkin Town displays will be the Olympics.

Carol Hoffman of the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau is coordinating planning for Pumpkin Town.

Hoffman noted in an Aug. 19 email which announced the Pumpkin Town theme that in order for "Pumpkin Town to continue, we need to have businesses/organizations/churches willing to commit to doing a display."

Those who participated in past years are being given the first choice of spots for this year's event. Hoffman said she would hold spots for last year's participants through Aug. 31.

For more information about how to be a part of Pumpkin Town, contact Hoffman by phone at 833-9928 or by email at carol@southernmostillinois.com.

ColorFest Information

The Union County Chamber of Commerce, as well as The Gazette-Democrat, are seeking information about ColorFest activities for 2016.

Information about ColorFest events can be shared with the chamber of commerce at ucchamber@outlook.

ColorFest information can be shared with The Gazette-Democrat by calling 833-2158 or emailing news@annanews.com.