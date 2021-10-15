Union County Counseling Service cancels 5K run/walk

Union County Counseling Service has announced that it is canceling its 5K run/walk, which had been scheduled for Oct. 23.

The counseling service noted that while the event has been canceled, a financial need remains for activities which have been supported by the 5K run/walk.

The counseling service announced that it is taking orders for suicide prevention apparel with sponsor logos from the community on back, as has been done for the 5K.

Union County Counseling Service works to improve the mental health of children and adults throughout the communities it serves.

The counseling service relies on community support when funds are not available.

Funds which are raised will help to support activities for counseling service clients of all ages, including school athletics, homecoming and other celebrations, summer outings, local plays and cultural programs, Christmas presents and many other events they would otherwise not be able to attend.

In some cases, just basic needs, such as unfunded medications and personal items, may be purchased.

Those who may be interested in helping to support the counseling service project are asked to contact Susie Adams by Nov. 1.

Adams can be contacted by phone at 833-8551 or by email at susie.adams@uccsinc.org.

Sponsorship forms also are available through the Union County Counseling Service Facebook page.