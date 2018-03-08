Union County Counseling Service plans 5K run/walk

Union County Counseling Service in Anna is planning to host its fourth 5K run/walk on Oct. 20.

To learn more about participating in the event, contact Susie Adams at the counseling service by Oct. 1.

Adams can be contacted by phone at 833-8551 or by email at susie.adams@uccsinc.org.

Adams also can be contacted for information about corporate sponsorships and making a donation to support the event.

Online registration for the 5K run/walk, as well as sponsorship forms, are available on Union County Counseling Service’s Facebook page.

Union County Counseling Service is an organization dedicated to improving the mental health of children and adults throughout the communities it serves.

The funds generated by the 5K run/walk will be utilized to support activities for the counseling service’s clients of all ages in numerous activities.

Those activities include school athletics, homecoming and other celebrations, summer outings, local plays and cultural programs, Christmas presents and many other events the clients otherwise would be unable to enjoy.

In some cases, basic needs, such as unfunded medications and personal items, may be purchased.