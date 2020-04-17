Union County Counseling Services Inc. offering help through tele-health

In keeping with its mission, Union County Counseling Services Inc. continues to serve clients during the governor’s shelter in place order by using tele-health.

The agency’s mission is: “To meet the mental health needs of the community by providing the most effective prevention, early-intervention and recovery services available.”

Union County Counseling Services Inc. staff provide adult outpatient, child and adolescent services remotely during normal business hours, which are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, the agency’s 24/7 crisis services and community support residential services remain operational.

Although therapy/counseling/intake services have been moved to tele-health, staff continue to provide on-site essential services, such as psychiatric appointments and medication appointments.

The agency can be reached by calling 833-8551.

Individuals who would like to start services can call to schedule an intake appointment.

Established Union County Counseling Services Inc. clients who would like to schedule a phone session are encouraged to call and leave a message with name, number and counselor/ therapist name.

Staff will respond to calls with scheduled tele-health appointments.

The agency’s 24/7 crisis line can be accessed by calling 833-8551 and pressing 2 to leave a message for a crisis counselor to respond.

Union County Counseling Services Inc. is a partner in the Illinois Call4Calm Text Line Service. Text “TALK” TO 552020 (or “HABLAR) for Spanish.

The Illinois Call4Calm Text Line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support for anyone experiencing stress and in need of a listening ear.

Union County Counseling Services Inc. is committed to all efforts in flattening the curve of COVID-19 and is abiding by Centers of Disease Control, CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, and state/federal recommendations.

The agency has implemented safety measures such as screening for symptoms using the CDC questions; posting CDC/IDPH relevant signage including, but not limited to: proper hand washing, social distancing, contact tracing, self-care and others.

The agency is encouraging all staff and clients to exercise proper hand washing, hygiene and social distancing; it has increased the availability of hand sanitizing stations, increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing efforts, and implemented restrictions of on-site access until further notice.

Union County Counseling Services Inc. thanks the community for its understanding as the agency works through this difficult time.

The Union County Counseling Services Inc. staff and board shared that they wish “each and all much health. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”