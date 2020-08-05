Union County Country Club golf course reopens

The Union County Country Club golf course in Anna has reopened.

“We are open,” golf pro Brandon Bierstedt said this week.

The golf course closed on the evening of March 21 in response to the stay-at-home order which had been issued in the State of Illinois.

The order was issued by Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

With the easing of some of the stay-at-home guidelines, the Anna golf course was able to reopen for play on Friday, May 1.

Bierstedt said that about 65 people came to play golf on Friday. Nearly 80 golfers played on Saturday.

Some requirements are in place for those who want to golf.

Tee times are required in advance. Bierstedt said he needs to know how many people will be in a group and how many rental carts are required.

Members can request tee times 10 days in advance. Information is available by calling 833-7912.

Touchless and social distancing will be enforced.

Carts will be allowed (one person per cart; two, if both are from the same household or are family members).

Use of the driving range, chipping areas or putting green is not allowed.

Flags cannot be touched or removed from the cup. All bunker rakes have been removed.

Tee markers will be removed for a short time to decrease touch points for the staff.

If there are players on the next tee, golfers must wait by the green.

Couples golf scrambles are currently on the country club’s calendar for June, July, August, September and October.

A junior golf camp has been canceled for this year.

Plans for a Junior PGA League currently are postponed.

Tuesday morning seniors, Wednesday morning ladies and Wednesday night men’s scrambles have been put on hold for the time being.

Bierstedt said that work is being done to rescheduled tournaments. Updated information will be posted on the country club’s website.