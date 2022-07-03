Home / Home

Union County Courthouse Closed tomorrow

Mon, 03/07/2022 - 5:29pm admin

Union County Sheriff Dale Foster has announced that the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro will be closed tomorrow, March 8.

The reason for the closure is due to city-wide maintence on water lines in the area that will leave the Union County Courthouse without water for the day.

The closure takes place during the petition filing period for the 2022 primary election, and representatives of the sherriff's office note that filing procedures will be unavailble until the courthouse reopens. 

The courthouse is expected to be opened agan on Wednesday, March 9. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here