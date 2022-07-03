Union County Courthouse Closed tomorrow

Union County Sheriff Dale Foster has announced that the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro will be closed tomorrow, March 8.

The reason for the closure is due to city-wide maintence on water lines in the area that will leave the Union County Courthouse without water for the day.

The closure takes place during the petition filing period for the 2022 primary election, and representatives of the sherriff's office note that filing procedures will be unavailble until the courthouse reopens.

The courthouse is expected to be opened agan on Wednesday, March 9.