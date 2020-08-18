Union County COVID-19 Cases reaches 350

The number of COVID-19 cases in Union County climbed to 350 as of Monday, Aug. 17.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois. Twenty-two of the cases were in Union County.

The health department reported the death of another person from Union County as a result of COVID-19. The person was a male in his 60s.

The health department reported that the newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: one female in her 10s, four females in their 20s, one male in his 30s, four females in their 40s, eight males in their 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s and one male in his 70s.

Alexander County: one female in her 10s, one female in her 30s.

Johnson County: one female in her 20s, one female in her 30s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s.

Massac County: one female in her 30s, one male in his 50s.

All of those with new cases were being isolated.

The health department reported 32 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Aug. 17.

As of Aug. 17, there were 542 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

The health department confirmed that a total of 10,398 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of Aug. 14.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of Aug. 17 follows:

Union County: 350 cases. 284 had recovered. 21 deaths had been reported in the county.

Alexander County: 39 cases. 36 had recovered.

Hardin County: 18 cases. 18 had recovered.

Johnson County: 80 cases. 66 had recovered.

Massac County: 45 cases. 39 had recovered.

Pope County: 11 cases. Seven had recovered.

Pulaski County: 101 cases. 92 had recovered.