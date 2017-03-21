Union County event highlights networking

“Keep It Local. Keep Us Connected” is the theme for a Union County United event which is set for Thursday evening, March 23.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at StarView Vineyards near Cobden. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Sponsors include Union County Women in Business, the Union County Chamber of Commerce and the Union County Economic Development Corporation.

Sponsors say that Union County United is a new networking opportunity.

A new mobile directory is being introduced that will have Union County businesses instantly connected with customers.

Those who wanted to be a part of the event were asked to RSVP by March 13.

For more information, contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce by phone at 833-6311 or by email at Ucchamber@outlook.com.