Union County experiencing moderate drought conditions

Rain which fell Monday night in the region brought some relief to very dry conditions in the Southern Illinois area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported on March 21 that all of Union County was experiencing moderate drought conditions.

March has been an extremely dry month in Union County.

Through March 18, only .56 of an inch of rain had been recorded by local weather observer Dana Cross.

Rainfall for the month up to that time included .08 of an inch on March 1, .01 of an inch on March 5, .37 of an inch on March 8 and .14 of an inch on March 14.

Cross recorded 1.25 inches of rain Monday night, bringing the total for the month up to 1.81 inches.

In March of 2023, a total of 6.71 inches of precipitation was recorded.

Moderate drought conditions also were reported as of March 21 in all of Jackson, Williamson and Alexander counties, as well as in most of Pulaski County and the western portion of Johnson County.

Abnormally dry conditions were reported in part of eastern Johnson County, a small part of eastern Pulaski County and all of Massac County.