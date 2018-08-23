Union County Fair continues in Anna

The 2018 Union County Fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 26, in Anna. The fair takes place at the Anna City Park.

The fair opened last Friday and continued with a full slate of activities over the weekend.

Thursday, today, is Veterans Day at the fair. Two nights of demolition derby action are coming up Friday and Saturday. Big crowds traditionally have been in attendance for the demolition derbies at the fair.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Thursday, Today

Thursday is Veterans Day at the fair. All veterans who show a veteran’s organization membership card or are wearing a veteran’s organization cap will be admitted free to the fair.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

6 p.m. Junior livestock auction, junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Championship rodeo. General admission tickets: adults $8, children $5.

Friday, Aug. 24

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets: adults $10, children $5.

Saturday, Aug. 25

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets: adults $10, children $5.

The carnival at the fair is scheduled to be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Aug. 25.

Sunday, Aug. 26

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits to be claimed in the exhibit building. Exhibitor checks available at the fair office.