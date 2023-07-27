Home / Home

Union County Fair less than month away

Thu, 07/27/2023 - 5:49pm admin

July is coming to an end...and August is right around the corner...which means that it’s almost time for the 2023 Union County Fair in Anna.

The fair once again will take place at the Anna City Park.

County fair activities are set to begin on Friday, Aug. 18, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 27.

A schedule for this year’s fair has been posted on the fair’s website.

Some of the many highlights of fair week include:

A ranch rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Harness racing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

A gaited and western horse show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

A pet parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

A community worship service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

The fair queen pageant at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

A truck, semi and farm stock tractor pull at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Carnival opens, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Tractor pull, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Carnival open, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Championship rodeo, night one, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Thursday, Aug. 24, is Veterans Appreciation Day at the fair.

Junior livestock auction, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Carnival open, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Championship rodeo, night two, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Carnival open, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Demolition derby, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Carnival open, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Demolition derby, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

