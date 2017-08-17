Union County Fair scheduled in Anna

The 137th 2017 Union County Fair is scheduled Aug. 18-26 at the Anna City Park in Anna.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will occur; activities are planned at the fair on that day.

Evening performances at this year’s fair are scheduled to include a queen pageant, Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players, a ranch rodeo, an antique tractor pull, a regular tractor pull, a rodeo and two nights of demolition derbies.

Eclipse Day

Monday, Aug. 21, is expected to be a big day at the fair. Aug. 21 is the day of the total solar eclipse.

The fair will offer two areas for viewing the eclipse: one in the center of the race track and the other in the parking area next to the midway carnival rides.

Sonshine Carnival plans to open carnival rides at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21. People will be able to go on the rides during the eclipse.

Concession stands are scheduled to be open during the afternoon of the eclipse. Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players are scheduled to perform that night. Hornbeak just got back from touring with Richard Marx.

Schedule for Fair Week

Here’s a look at some of the other highlights for the 2017 Union County Fair.

Friday, Aug. 18

7 p.m. Ranch rodeo in front of the grandstand. Adults, $6 and children, $3.

Saturday, Aug. 19

8 a.m. FFA livestock show in the junior show arena.

9 a.m. Junior horse show in the horse arena.

Noon. Harness racing, in the grandstand with free admission.

6 p.m. Gaited and western horse show, in front of the grandstand. Adults, $6 and children, $3.

Sunday, Aug. 20

2 p.m. Pet parade in the junior show arena.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community worship service in the grandstand. The worship service will be sponsored by the Union County Alliance of Churches. The theme for the service is “Light of Life.”

7:30 p.m. Queen pageant. General admission tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Monday, Aug. 21

3 p.m. Junior tractor operators contest, located on the infield of the grandstand.

7:30 p.m. Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players perform. General admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. 4-H livestock show in the junior show arena.

10 a.m. Mule/donkey halter classes in the heavy horse and mule barn.

1 p.m. Heavy horse show in the heavy horse and mule barn.

6 p.m. Peewee showmanship in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Antique tractor pull in front of the grandstand. Adults $8, children $5.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9 a.m. Junior swine and sheep judging in the junior show arena.

9 a.m. Open dairy judging.

1 p.m. Junior livestock beef judging in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Tractor pull and truck pull in front of the grandstand. General admission tickets are available for $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Thursday, Aug. 24

6 p.m. Junior livestock auction in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Championship rodeo. Adults $8, children $5.

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Saturday, Aug. 26

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children.