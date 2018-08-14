Union County Fair scheduled in Anna

The 2018 Union County Fair is scheduled to get underway Friday, Aug. 17, in Anna.

The fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 26, when exhibits are to be claimed and exhibitor checks will be available.

The fair takes place at the Anna City Park. A wide range of special activities are planned during the fair.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights for fair week:

Friday, Aug. 17

7 p.m. Ranch rodeo, in front of the grandstand. Adults $6, children $3.

Saturday, Aug. 18

6 p.m. Gaited and western horse show, in front of the grandstand. Adults $6, children $3.

Sunday, Aug. 19

2 p.m. Pet parade, junior show arena.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community worship service, grandstand.

7:30 p.m. Queen pageant. General admission tickets: adults $8, children $5.

Monday, Aug. 20

7:30 p.m. Steve Hornbeak presents the Shawnee Hills Opry. General admission tickets: adults $6, children $3.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

7:30 p.m. Antique tractor pull in front of the grandstand. General admission tickets: adults $8, children $5.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

7:30 p.m. Tractor pull, in front of the grandstand. General admission tickets: adults $8, children $5.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Thursday is Veterans Day at the fair. All veterans who show a veteran’s organization membership card or are wearing a veteran’s organization cap will be admitted free to the fair.

6 p.m. Junior livestock auction, junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Championship rodeo. General admission tickets: adults $8, children $5.

Friday, Aug. 24

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets: adults $10, children $5.

Saturday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. Demolition derby. General admission tickets: adults $10, children $5.

The carnival at the fair is scheduled to be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Aug. 25.