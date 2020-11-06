Union County Fair still planned in August

Plans are moving forward to have the 2020 Union County Fair in Anna.

Uncertainty has been surrounding many events in Illinois during the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Union County Fair board president Mike Yates said last week that the fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 21-30 at the city park in Anna. The park has been the home of the fair for many years.

“We made a decision to go with it,” Yates said Friday.

He said the carnival which is featured each year on the midway at the fair is making plans to allow for measures to protect fairgoers. The carnival may not have as many rides.

Yates said that one of the key considerations in going forward with the fair has been the work done by young people. Many spend long hours raising livestock for entry in the fair.

Consideration also had been given to the possibility of having online participation in fair activities.

Fair officials will continue to monitor the situation as the time for the fair continues to draw closer.

This year’s fair also may have something new – beer sales.

Yates said that paperwork has been filed with the City of Anna to secure the licensing necessary to conduct such sales.

The matter was discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

Fair officials have tried for several years to gain approval for the sale of beer (and possibly wine). Such sales are seen as a way to generate much-needed revenue for the fair.

In the past, both opposition and support for such sales have been voiced to Anna city officials.