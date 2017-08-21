Union County Fair underway in Anna

The 137th 2017 Union County Fair is underway at the Anna City Park in Anna.

The fair was scheduled to begin Aug. 18 and continues through Aug. 26 with a wide range of activities.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will occur; activities are planned at the fair on that day.

Eclipse Day

Monday, Aug. 21, was expected to be a big day at the fair. Aug. 21 was going to be the day of the total solar eclipse.

The fair planned to offer two areas for viewing the eclipse: one in the center of the race track and the other in the parking area next to the midway carnival rides.

Sonshine Carnival planned to open carnival rides at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21. People will be able to go on the rides during the eclipse.

Concession stands were scheduled to be open during the afternoon of the eclipse. Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players were scheduled to perform that night. Hornbeak just got back from touring with Richard Marx.

Here’s a look at some of the other highlights for fair week:

Monday, Aug. 21

3 p.m. Junior tractor operators contest, located on the infield of the grandstand.

7:30 p.m. Steve Hornbeak and the Main Street Players perform.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. 4-H livestock show in the junior show arena.

10 a.m. Mule/donkey halter classes in the heavy horse and mule barn.

1 p.m. Heavy horse show in the heavy horse and mule barn.

6 p.m. Peewee showmanship in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Antique tractor pull in front of the grandstand.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9 a.m. Junior swine and sheep judging in the junior show arena.

9 a.m. Open dairy judging.

1 p.m. Junior livestock beef judging in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Tractor pull and truck pull in front of the grandstand.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Today is Veterans Day and Family Day at the fair.

6 p.m. Junior livestock auction in the junior show arena.

7:30 p.m. Championship rodeo.

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. Demolition derby.

Saturday, Aug. 26

7 p.m. Demolition derby.