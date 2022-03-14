Union County Farm Bureau accepts scholarship applications

Union County Farm Bureau is accepting applications for scholarships.

The scholarships are designed to help ease the financial burden for students whose studies are in the agriculture field.

Scholarships are available to high school students who are planning to attend college and students who are already in college.

Scholarships are available to children of voting and associate members or young adults who are already Farm Bureau members, who are all studying agriculture or a coursework that will prepare them for a career in agriculture.

A link to the online application can be obtained by emailing unionfb@frontier.com or by contacting local school guidance offices.

The deadline for submitting a scholarship application is Friday, April 15, 2022.

More information about the scholarships is available by contacting the Union County Farm Bureau office at 833-2125.