Union County Farm Bureau announces scholarship recipients

The Union County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and Scholarship Committee have announced 2021 scholarship recipients.

Six winners were the recipients of $3,250 in scholarship funds this year.

The following students will receive scholarships:

Will Halter is a 2021 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and will be attending John A. Logan College in the fall. His scholarship is $500, awarded from the Union County Farm Bureau.

Alex Remsey currently studies agriculture science at the University of Illinois. Remsey’s scholarship is $500, awarded from the Union County Farm Bureau.

Madilyn Gawrych-Turner is a 2021 graduate of A-JCHS and will be attending Southern Illinois University in the fall. Her scholarship is $500, awarded from the Union County Farm Bureau.

Luis Villalva is a 2021 graduate of Cobden High School. He will be attending Mack Trucking School in the fall. Villalva’s scholarship is $500, awarded from the Union County Farm Bureau.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Zamora Jr. just finished studies in agribusiness at John A. Logan College and will attend the University of Illinois to continue studying agriculture science. Lupe is receiving the first William Flamm Memorial Scholarship for $500.

Aubrey Fisher is a 2021 graduate of Cobden High School. She will be attending Washington University in St. Louis in the fall. She is receiving the first Halford Dillow Memorial Scholarship for $750.

These students have shown talent and leadership throughout their schools and communities in 4-H, FFA, Union County CEO and other programs.

The scholarship program is administered annually and is made possible by the generous support and monetary contributions of Union County Farm Bureau members through their dues renewal and auction activities during the Union County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.

Through memorial contributions, the Union County Farm Bureau honors past members through named scholarships, like the William Flamm Memorial Scholarship and the Halford Dillow Memorial Scholarship.

Information about the 2022 program is scheduled to be available at Union County Farm Bureau in January of next year.

Donations can be made to support scholarships by including additional funds when members renew annually, or by bringing donations to the Union County Farm Bureau office, which is located at 104 W. Broad St. in Jonesboro.