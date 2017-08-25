Union County Farm Bureau planning to commemorate 100th annual meeting

The Union County Farm Bureau is calling on members for assistance as a special event draws near.

As the organization approaches its 100th annual meeting and celebration of this milestone, the planning committee is seeking any old photos of the agricultural history of Union County.

The committee especially is seeking photographs of barns and ag businesses, including feed stores and equipment dealers.

Readers are invited to check their archives, family albums and old newspapers.

Photographs, or copies of photographs, can be brought to the Union County Farm Bureau office in Jonesboro to be scanned.

Copies of old annual meeting programs are welcome as well.

Images which already have been scanned can be emailed to unionfb@frontier.com.

The planning committee noted that photographs and past documents will be helpful in commemorating 100 years of progress for Union County agriculture and the organization, as well as paying tribute to members.

Photographs are being sought from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

For more information, contact the Union County Farm Bureau office by phone at 833-2125 or by email at unionfb@frontier.com.