Union County farm plans to host ‘twilight meeting’

Bill Bass of Bass Farms near Cobden is teaming up with University of Illinois Extension to host the first of four “twilight meetings” at his farm on Monday, May 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Illinois Extension educators Bronwyn Aly, Nathan Johanning and Katie Bell have partnered with area farmers over the past nine years to provide four evening “twilight meetings” to highlight and demonstrate diverse farming enterprises across Southern Illinois.

Bass plans to share lessons learned in the last 20 years of growing plasticulture strawberries and hydroponic greenhouse tomatoes.

Bass also plans to discuss why they invested in hydroponic greenhouse tomato production and how it has impacted the farm’s retail marketing strategy.

Bass Farms is located at Cobden School Road and new U.S. Route 51 near Cobden.

Participants will meet north of the farm stand at their greenhouse, located at the intersection of U.S. Route 51 and Cobden School Road.

There is no cost to attend the in-person program, but preregistration is appreciated. To register online, visit go.illinois.edu/2023twilightseries. To register by phone, call 618-695-2441.