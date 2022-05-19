Union County Gardens open house scheduled

The community is invited to get a firsthand look at the Union County Gardens in Anna. An open house is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the gardens.

The gardens are located on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center at 1000 N. Main St. in Anna. Signs will be posted.

Visitors will be able to tour the gardens, ask questions, learn about the mission of the gardens and see how they can help with the project.

The Union County Gardens were established in 2017. The gardens are located next to Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry.

Those involved with the program noted that the goal of the gardens is to introduce and engage food pantry clients and community members to the concepts of sustainable gardening, environmental stewardship and garden decisions.