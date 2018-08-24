Union County HCE supports community in variety of ways

Union County Home Community Education, HCE, is involved in doing a lot of things for the community.

Members craft a handmade quilt each year to be raffled off for a 4-H scholarship.

They help 4-H with other projects. They do this by doing consignment quilts for people to make money to fund these projects.

They quilt during October, January, February and March of each year.

They are looking for quilt tops to quilt now for hand quilting. They charge according to size of quilt. The work is done by experienced quilters.

HCE will be making quilts for the Children’s Medical Resources Network this fall, starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the University of Illinois Extension office in Anna.

Union County HCE is planning a meeting on Nov. 15 at the Extension office. The theme will be “Down on the Farm.” Registration will be at 11 a.m. and meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. There will be a farmer potluck with lots of country food; everyone is asked to bring a dish to share.

Entertainment will be special music by Linda Clutts, and possibly sing-alongs and some country music.

There will be updates about what is going on in HCE and Extension in the area.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear their favorite jeans and plaid shirt.

Members of the Union County HCE Board attended a recent workshop in Effingham for Districts 6 and 7.

Those who attended the workshop included president Suzie Kessler, secretary and treasurer Debbie Rossberg, second vice president Judy Huckleberry and public relations person Jane Bauer.

HCE offers fellowship and opportunities to learn new skills.

Information about quilting and joining the group is available by calling Lois Clutts at 618-697-2291.