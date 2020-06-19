Union County Hospital in Anna resuming services

Union County Hospital in Anna recently resumed services that had previously been restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital reported in a news release that a phased reactivation began May 11 in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

“Like so many hospitals across the country, we have focused our services on the pandemic while managing the financial pressures associated with pausing elective procedures,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said.

“But unlike hospitals in more populated regions, we have treated very few COVID-19 cases and look forward to resuming our full range of essential services.”

The hospital’s reactivation plan will include resuming surgical procedures using guidelines provided by the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease Control, CDC.

To meet state guidelines and requirements on personal protective equipment, PPE, supply, infection control, and support services, patients must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and self-quarantine until the day of surgery after being tested.

All preoperative visits will be done by using telemedicine.

A temperature check will be done prior to the scheduled procedure and the patient’s temperature must be less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit prior to starting the elective procedure.

“The hospital has always had stringent infection control protocols in place and we’ve enhanced those precautions in light of COVID-19,” hospital CNO Chuck Sanders said.

“It’s important that we get back to taking care of community members who are waiting to take care of sometimes painful conditions. We’re open and ready to safely welcome patients for those postponed surgeries.”

“And while we cautiously look ahead to the next few weeks and months, Union County community members are encouraged to continue seeking health care, especially when a medical emergency arises,” Farris said.

“In a concerning trend, 29 percent of adults who responded to a recent American College of Emergency Physicians poll said they had avoided medical care because they were concerned about contracting COVID-19.”

Farris said Union County Hospital remains committed to protecting the safety of patients, employees and visitors.

Employees wear personal protective equipment and are temperature screened prior to entering the facility and interacting with patients.

Positive patients or those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and awaiting test results are isolated in separate care areas from non-COVID-19 positive patients.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed are still encouraged to contact their health care provider before coming to the hospital.

“We understand how a global pandemic of this nature raises concerns and fear in people,” Sanders said.

“We want our community to be assured we continue to be vigilant in our implementation of infection prevention protocols and are here to care for you in a safe environment. Please do not hesitate to seek care.”

Union County Hospital is a 25-bed facility which offers inpatient and outpatient care, including emergency, medical and surgical services.