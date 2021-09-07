Home / Home

Union County Hospital Auxiliary planning party

Fri, 07/09/2021 - 5:27pm admin

Union County Hospital Auxiliary is planning a party. The auxiliary shared an announcement about the celebration:

Let’s Party! Lets Celebrate! Welcome to Phase 5. Find out what the Union County Hospital Auxiliary has been up to since July, 2019.

Please join us on Thursday, July 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the fellowship room of the United Methodist Church on Monroe Street in Anna.

Volunteers who have reached certain hour levels will be recognized.

The Auxiliary will again award scholarships to individuals who are seeking a degree in a health related field.

Light refreshments will be served.

The current Auxiliary provides supportive services to the hospital staff, such as staffing the gift shop, supporting chaplain services and encouraging landscaping in and around the hospital.

The Auxiliary depends on memberships and donations to provide these supportive services. 

The Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization. All donations to the Auxiliary are tax deductible. 

Individual dues are $10. A Life membership is $100. Business membership is $25.

If you would like to help, you may send your dues to Union County Hospital District Auxiliary, 517 N. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

