Union County Hospital Auxiliary still accepting scholarship applications

Union County Hospital Auxiliary is continuing to accept scholarship applications.

Presumably due to the schools being closed due to the coronavirus, response to the invitation from the Union County Hospital District Auxiliary to apply for health care scholarships has been minimal.

Therefore, the auxiliary is extending the deadline and again inviting eligible persons to apply.

Interested applicants may request an application from the Human Resources Office, Union County Hospital, 517 N. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

The human resource office also can be contacted online at www.unioncountyhospital.com.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be accepted and enrolled in at least one class in a health career program at an accredited college or university.

Preference in awarding the scholarship will go to applicants who are residents of Union County, or who are current employees of Union County Hospital in Anna.

The auxiliary noted that if a position is available at Union County Hospital upon completion of the program, the hope is that the student would consider employment with the facility.

The number of scholarships and the amount of the scholarships are flexible, depending on the funds available for the particular year and the number of classes the applicant is taking.

Applicants must complete the application, provide documentation of acceptance and enrollment in a health career curriculum, and must remain in good standing academically.

Applications must be postmarked no later than June 1, 2020, to be considered.