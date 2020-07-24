Union County Hospital Auxiliary welcomes support

Union County Hospital Auxiliary is sending greetings to the community during this challenging time.

The auxiliary notes that it also is being impacted by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the auxiliary decided to cancel its annual meeting for 2020.

The auxiliary currently provides supportive services to Union County Hospital in Anna.

Those services include staffing the hospital’s gift shop, supporting the hospital’s chaplain services and encouraging landscaping in and around the hospital.

The auxiliary also is awarding six, $1,250 scholarships and one, $1,000 scholarship renewal this year.

The scholarships are awarded to individuals who are pursuing a degree in a health-related field.

The auxiliary notes that it depends on memberships and donations to provide the supportive services.

Union County Hospital Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization. All donations to the auxiliary are tax deductible.

Individual dues are $10. Life memberships are available for $100. A business membership is $25.

Those who would like to help support the work done by the auxiliary can send their dues to UCHD Auxiliary, 517 N. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.