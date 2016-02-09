Union County Hospital long-term care facility earns five-star rating

The long-term care facility at Union County Hospital in Anna has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The rating was for the most current reporting period and included measures related to quality, staffing, health inspection ratings and additional measures designed to assist families in making decisions about the care of their loved ones.

“The achievement of a five-star rating with CMS speaks volumes in regards to the level of dedication and hard work provided by our staff in the long-term care facility,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said in a news release.

“Being the only provider in the community to achieve this rating supports the confidence placed in us by our resident’s families to provide the best care for their loved ones.”

“Our staff continually strives to improve the quality of care they provide to our residents. This recent CMS rating reflects those efforts and we applaud them for this.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services launched Nursing Home Compare in 1998.

In 2003, CMS added quality measures to the health inspection and staffing information already on the site.

In 2008, CMS implemented a Five Star Nursing Home Quality Rating System to summarize much of the detailed information on Nursing Home Compare so that consumers could more easily distinguish among nursing homes.

Since 2008, CMS has been continually adding information to Nursing Home Compare, including facility ownership information, sanctions against nursing homes, and the full text of nursing home inspection reports.

In early August, CMS updated the popular “Nursing Home Compare” Five-Star Quality Ratings incorporating these new measures, giving families more information at their fingertips to help them make important decisions about care.

Nursing homes receive four different star ratings on the Nursing Home Compare website (each ranging from 1 to 5 stars): one for each of the components – health inspections, staffing, and quality measures – and one for an overall rating, which is calculated by combining each of the three component star ratings.

For more information about Nursing Home Compare, visit www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare