Union County Hospital offering new program for Parkinson’s patients

The therapy services department at Union County Hospital in Anna is offering a new therapy program for Parkinson’s patients and those suffering from other neurological conditions.

The hospital shared in a news release that the intensive therapy program consists of four training sessions per week for four weeks.

The program includes speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

Specialty trained therapists from Union County Hospital recently completed training and certification in the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, LSVT, Big and Loud Therapy program.

The program consists of targeted therapy exercises that focus on improving speech and mobility in Parkinson’s patients.

“We are excited to offer the LSVT Big and Loud program at Union County Hospital,” said Amanda Hall. Hall is therapy services director at the Anna hospital.

“Our therapists will follow an intensive treatment protocol customized to meet individual needs with the overall goal of improving function.”

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative brain disorder that affects the portion of the brain that controls movement.

Symptoms can include tremor, rigidity, difficulty walking and cognitive decline.

Those with the disease often have speech and movement difficulties. As the disease progresses, these difficulties become more evident.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are nearly 1 million people living with Parkinson’s disease, with more than 10 million people worldwide living with the disease.

For more information about the program, contact Union County Hospital Therapy Services at 833-9694.