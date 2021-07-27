Union County Hospital offering school and sports physicals

The Convenient Care Clinic at Union County Hospital is offering school and sports physicals for the upcoming school year.

There are two days available for appointments. First on Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then on Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 am.

Both will be held at the Union County Hospital Convenience Care Clinic at 517 North Main Street in Anna.

Physicals are by appointment only. The cost of $30 is due at check in.

The event is open to children entering grades kindergarten through high school.

To schedule an appointment, call 618-833-2295

All students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Immunizations will not be given during the event.